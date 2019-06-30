/ / / Sara Lee Rebirth Continues with R and D Center

Recently launched and independent for the first time in 60 years, Sara Lee Frozen Bakery in June cut ribbon on its R&D facility at its Oakbrook Terrace, Ill., headquarters.

The 10,000-sq.-ft. space, given the legacy name "Kitchens of Sara Lee," co-locates marketing and R&D. Judy Lindsey heads R&D; Craig Bahner is CEO.

110-year-old Sara Lee changed its name to Hillshire Brands in 2012, and went with that company to Tyson Foods. In June 2018, Tyson sold Sara Lee Frozen Bakery to private equity firm Kohlberg & Co., which has been rebuilding the business.