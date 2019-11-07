/ / / Greg Schlafer Named President/CEO of Foremost Farms

Greg Schlafer leaves J.R. Simplot Co. to become president/CEO of Foremost Farms, a dairy cooperative and processor, upon the Dec. 2 retirement of Michael Doyle.

Schlafer brings more than 25 years of experience in the food industry, most recently as Vice President-Food Group Sales & Marketing at Simplot. Prior to that he was President of Lamb Weston, then a division of ConAgra Foods. He started his career at General Mills where he ultimately was Vice President & General Manager of the Bakeries & Foodservice Division.

Doyle in July announced his intention to retire by the end of the year. He was appointed President and CEO of the farmer-owned dairy cooperative in 2014.