/ / / Ex-Amazon and Tesla Exec Named Beyond Meat COO

Sanjay Shah, an engineer whose resume includes Tesla and Amazon, last week was named Chief Operating Officer of vegetarian burger company Beyond Meat Inc.

"Sanjay brings a wealth of experience in scaling and operating very high growth businesses, none more important in our consideration than Amazon, where Sanjay managed a majority percentage of North American fulfillment over the course of his career," said Ethan Brown, President and Chief Executive Officer of Beyond Meat.

Beyond Meat just went public in May. Although it's most famous for its burger, it makes a number of other meat analogue products, mostly out of pea protein, and just last month KFC (Kentucky Friend Chicken) announced it was testing a Beyond Meat fried chicken product.

"Sanjay's focus on making operational excellence a sustained competitive advantage, his experience in and appetite for global expansion, along with shared values and a tireless work ethic, makes him a welcome addition to the Beyond Meat family,” said Brown, who also is founder.

Shah has more than 25 years of experience in operations, manufacturing, engineering and supply chain management. Just before joining Beyond Meat, he spent just over a year at Tesla, where he was Senior Vice President of Energy Operations. Prior to that, he worked seven years at Amazon, ultimately as Vice President of North American Fulfillment Centers.

He has a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Tennessee.