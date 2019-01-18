/ / / Smithfield Adds to C-Suite

Smithfield Foods, the world’s largest pork processor, has created a couple of new C-suite positions to further unify leadership of the sprawling company.

Dennis Organ, an eight-year Smithfield veteran, will take the new role of chief operating officer, U.S. operations. He will oversee the operations management of all domestic business, including hog production, fresh pork and packaged meats.

Smithfield has also created the position of chief commercial officer, packaged meats. This will be filled by John Pauley, who has been with the company for 18 years and was previously executive vice president of retail sales, packaged meats.

In addition, Gregg Schmidt, president for U.S. hog production, will retire at the end of this year. He will be succeeded by Brady Stewart, formerly vice president and general manager of Kansas City Sausage Company and Pine Ridge Farms, which Smithfield acquired in 2017.

The moves are a way to further One Smithfield, the initiative started by CEO Kenneth Sullivan to unify the $15 billion company and its 17 major brands.

“Our new optimized structure and leadership team will further ignite our potential as ‘One Smithfield’ by allowing us to better identify and seek out opportunities to improve our business,” Sullivan said in a statement.