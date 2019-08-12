/ / / Smithfield Joins Plant-Based Protein Fray

The world's top pork processor Smithfield Foods Inc. today (Aug. 12) joined the plant-based protein craze by announcing a portfolio of breakfast patties, meatballs, burger patties and pre-seasoned protein starters under the Pure Farmland brand.

The eight new, soy-based products are made in the U.S. with natural flavors, are gluten- and dairy-free, and serve as a good source of protein. Given that soy is a "complete protein," it provides levels of all essential amino acids that many other plant proteins do not provide.

The company said the Pure Farmland products cater to those who choose a “flexitarian” eating style, in which they are actively trying to consume less meat in their diets.

The items include: Simply Seasoned Plant-Based Burger Patties, Plant-Based Burger Patties with Dairy Free Cheddar Alternative, Homestyle Plant-Based Meatballs, Italian Style Plant-Based Meatballs with Dairy Free Parmesan Alternative, Savory Original Plant-Based Breakfast Patties, Maple Plant-Based Breakfast Patties, Simply Seasoned Plant-Based Protein Starters and Mild Italian Style Plant-Based Protein Starters.

"We’ve been exploring the alternative protein space, and have taken our time to get it right,” said John Pauley, chief commercial officer.

Offered in sustainable packaging with trays made from more than 50% recycled material, Pure Farmland partners with the American Farmland Trust. With every package sold, the brand pledges to donate the cost of protecting one square foot of farmland. These donations will help the American Farmland Trust continue to further its mission of not only protecting the nation’s farm and ranch land, but also promoting sound farming practices and supporting farmers.

Pure Farmland plant-based protein products will be available in the fresh, refrigerated sections of grocery retailers nationwide in mid-September. For more information, visit www.Pure-Farmland.com.

Smithfield was Food Processing's 2018 Processor of the Year.