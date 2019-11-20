Smucker Shakes Up C-Suite
Nov 20, 2019
The J.M. Smucker Co. has announced wide-ranging changes to its executive structure, including the replacement of two senior executives and the designation of a new CFO next year.
Tucker Marshall, vice president of finance, will become chief financial officer on May 1, 2020. He will succeed Mark Belgya, who will retire Sept. 1. Marshall has been named senior vice president and deputy CFO, and elected an officer of the company.
Dave Lemmon, president for pet food and pet snacks, and Kevin Jackson, senior vice president for U.S. retail sales and away from home, have been removed from their respective positions and will exit Smucker in early December. Replacements are being sought, with the roles being filled on an interim basis.
Other changes in Smucker’s executive structure include:
- Smucker has established a chief operating officer position and will look both within and outside the company for candidates. This position will provide strategic and operational oversight of the company's U.S. pet food and pet snacks, coffee, consumer foods and North American away from home businesses, as well as its operations and supply chain functions.
- Geoff Tanner, senior vice president for growth and consumer engagement, has been named chief marketing and commercial officer.
- Jill Penrose, senior vice president for human resources and corporate communications, has been named chief people and administrative officer.
- Amy Held, senior vice president for corporate strategy, M&A and international, has been named chief strategy and international officer. In this role, Held will continue to lead Smucker’s corporate strategy, M&A and international functions.