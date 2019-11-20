/ / / Smucker Shakes Up C-Suite

The J.M. Smucker Co. has announced wide-ranging changes to its executive structure, including the replacement of two senior executives and the designation of a new CFO next year.

Tucker Marshall, vice president of finance, will become chief financial officer on May 1, 2020. He will succeed Mark Belgya, who will retire Sept. 1. Marshall has been named senior vice president and deputy CFO, and elected an officer of the company.

Dave Lemmon, president for pet food and pet snacks, and Kevin Jackson, senior vice president for U.S. retail sales and away from home, have been removed from their respective positions and will exit Smucker in early December. Replacements are being sought, with the roles being filled on an interim basis.

Other changes in Smucker’s executive structure include: