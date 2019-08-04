/ / / Smucker's New Uncrustables Plant Comes On Line

J.M. Smucker Co. in late July officially unveiled its new 430,000-sq.-ft. Uncrustables manufacturing facility in Longmont, Colo. The plant was needed to keep up with soaring demand for the frozen peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, which Smucker calls a runaway hit.

When Smucker announced plans for the plant in 2017, it was budgeted at $340 million. It will complement the existing Uncrustables facility in Scottsville, Ky. The new facility creates more than 200 jobs.

Among the quality control procedures, every sandwich will be photographed and reviewed in real-time for unwanted crust or excess fillings. This technology will be implemented at Longmont with enhanced predictive capabilities to limit waste and increase efficiency.

Uncrustables have become one of the Company’s fastest growing brands with nearly $300 million in sales in 2018. They created a new category. More than 4 billion sandwiches have been produced since 2003.