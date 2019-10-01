/ / / Target Bets Big on ‘Good & Gather’ Store Brand

Target Corp. is placing a big bet on private label products, relaunching its Archer Farms brand as Good & Gather. It will be the retailer's largest food & beverage brand and began appearing in stores and online on Sept. 15.

"Grounded in guest research, the flagship brand will offer a wide range of food and beverage products that prioritize taste, quality ingredients and ease, at a great value," said the company -- whose chairman and CEO Brian Cornell was CEO of PepsiCo Americas Foods and the first outsider to be named CEO of Target Corp.

By the end of 2020, it will include more than 2,000 products across food and beverage from dairy to produce, ready-made pastas and meats to granola bars and sparkling water.

"Developed by Target’s internal team, Good & Gather products have passed rigorous quality and taste tests, are made without artificial flavors and sweeteners, synthetic colors and high fructose corn syrup, and are backed by a money-back guarantee," the company said. "The assortment will include new and trend-forward products such as avocado toast salad kits and beet hummus alongside everyday staples such as milk, eggs and cheese."

Over time, Good & Gather will phase out Target’s existing Archer Farms and Simply Balanced food brands and reduce the number of product offerings under the Market Pantry brand.

Following Walmart's lead, Target got heavily into groceries in 2012.