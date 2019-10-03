/ / / Tariffs Hit European Food Imports

The Trump administration has targeted certain European food imports for 25% tariffs, but spared others, in an escalating dispute with the European Union over aircraft subsidies.

The highly selective tariffs, announced Oct. 2 by the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, include cookies, butter, yogurt, French wine, Italian cheese, Scotch whiskey, sausage and other pork products besides hams, and more, as part of a list of hundreds of food and non-food products. Items spared after consideration for tariffs include Italian wine, pasta and olive oil.

The tariffs are retaliation for the EU’s refusal to stop subsidizing the Airbus, Europe’s major competitor to Boeing for large aircraft. They include a 10% duty on Airbus planes.

The food tariffs were denounced by importers and trade associations including the Specialty Food Association and the National Association of Beverage Importers.