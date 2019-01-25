/ / / TreeHouse to Shutter St. Louis Office

TreeHouse Foods has announced the closing of the St. Louis office it acquired when it bought Ralcorp, the private-label unit of Conagra Brands, in 2013.

The move comes a year after TreeHouse’s decision to close the former Ralcorp headquarters in Omaha, effective the end of January. The closures will eliminate 170 and 200 jobs respectively.

TreeHouse, one of the biggest processors of private label foods, has been struggling lately. Its 2017 revenue, the latest year reported, was up 2 percent, but profit declined more than 3.6 percent.