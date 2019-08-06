/ / / Turkey Hill Hires New CEO

Turkey Hill, the ice cream and beverage processor that became independent of Kroger about three months ago, has a new leader.

Tim Hopkins, a veteran ice-cream executive, was named CEO on July 30. He succeeds John Cox, who has been appointed the company’s chairman.

Hopkins comes to Turkey Hill from the CEO position at PLM (Palateria La Michoacana) Operations, a frozen novelty manufacturer. He also worked as president and general manager of Friendly’s Ice Cream, and has held positions at Dannon and Pillsbury.

Founded in 1931, Turkey Hill was a unit of Kroger until it was bought in March by an affiliate of Peak Rock Capital. It produces ice cream and other frozen desserts, milk, iced teas and fruit juices at a facility in Conestoga, Pa.