/ / / Tyson Breaks Ground on $300 Million Utah Plant

Tyson Fresh Meats broke ground Oct. 29 on a $300 million beef and pork case-ready facility in Eagle Mountain City, Utah. The plant will package steaks, chops, roasts and ground beef, with production expected to start in two years.

We reported earlier Tyson reached a deal to build a 400,000-sq.-ft. plant somewhere in Utah County, the county just south of Salt Lake City, but the exact location had not been determined.

The plant initially should create more than 800 local jobs and expand to 1,200 positions within three years after opening. It is anticipated to have more than a $1 billion economic impact in the first 10 years due to construction of the facility, salaries, taxable sales, and other investments in the local economy.

The plant will convert fresh beef and pork, brought in from other locations, into case-ready products. The products are placed in trays, weighed and labeled, and then shipped to retailers for sale in grocery store meat cases.

Tyson Fresh Meats currently operates case-ready plants in Iowa, Tennessee and Texas.

Also, Tyson’s poultry processing plant in Camilla, Ga., has undergone a 35,000-sq.-ft. expansion. The growth will allow Tyson to add 100 people to the plant’s staff of approximately 1,800.