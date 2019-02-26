/ / / Tyson Group President to Leave

Tyson will have another departure from its C-suite, as Sally Grimes, group president of prepared foods, has provided notice of her intent to leave the company.

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Grimes will receive her annual salary of $850,000 for two years after her departure date, which was not specified, as well as performance rewards and stock benefits. In return, she will have to sign non-compete and confidentiality agreements.

Grimes was named to her position in August 2018 by former CEO Tom Hayes, who left the company last September.