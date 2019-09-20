/ / / Tyson Launches Chilled Protein Snacks

Tyson Foods has rolled out a new line of refrigerated, meat-free high-protein snacks meant to appeal to the demand for functional foods.

Pact Snack Bites are made with fruits and nuts, and feature functional ingredients like kombucha and turmeric. They are meant to be sold from refrigerated cases but can be stored without refrigeration for up to a week.

Servings of Pact include between 8g and 10g of protein, along with fiber, probiotics, prebiotics and other nutrients. Digestive health is a major appeal, with two of the products named “Gut Instinct,” with cranberry and kombucha, and “Gut Ahead,” with turmeric and ginger. The other two initial flavors are “Vibe On,” with wild blueberries, peppermint oil and matcha, and “Glow With It,” with cocoa and coconut flakes.

Initial marketing for Pact is on Indiegogo, a crowdfunding site dedicated to innovative products. Tyson used a similar strategy for its ¡Yappah! Protein Crisps.

“Consumers are looking for delicious, convenient foods to deliver essential protein and other functional benefits,” Noelle O’Mara, group president of prepared foods for Tyson Foods, said in a statement. “As one of the largest food companies in the world and a leader in protein, we are in a strong position to capture that demand as we continue to innovate with exciting new products like Pact.”