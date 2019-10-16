/ / / Tyson Pulls Plug on ¡Yappah!

Tyson Foods has discontinued ¡Yappah! Protein Crisps, the protein-based snack made almost entirely with reclaimed ingredients.

Introduced a little over a year ago, ¡Yappah! was based on chicken breast trimmings, with other reclaimed ingredients including spent barley malt from beer brewing and puree from vegetable juicing. Tyson relied on modern and unconventional marketing, including charity crowdfunding, to reach the kind of consumer who presumably would be especially interested in sustainably processed food.

However, the yappah.com page now simply leads to a statement that reads, “We’re sorry, but Yappah Chicken Crisps are no longer available. The team decided that the product did not offer the viability that would enable continued investment.”