/ / / Tyson Shuffles Its C-Suite

Tyson Foods has reconfigured some top executive positions in the wake of last summer’s acquisition of Keystone Foods.

Donnie King, who had left Tyson in 2017 after 25 years with the company, is returning as group president of international business. Chad Martin has been promoted from senior VP to president of the poultry group. He is replacing Douglas Ramsey, who will move to the newly created position of president for global McDonald’s business.

Keystone, which Tyson bought in August from Brazilian company Marfig Global Foods for $2.16 billion, is a major supplier of McDonald’s beef patties, chicken nuggets and other products. According to McDonald’s website, Keystone’s U.S. operations supply it with more than 150 million pounds of beef, 300 million pounds of chicken and 15 million pounds of fish a year. Keystone has plants in Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, as well as China, South Korea, Malaysia, Thailand and Australia.

Former Keystone CEO Frank Ravndal is leaving the company. He will stay on through March to assist in the transition.