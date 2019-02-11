Unilever Buys UK Healthy Snack Maker
Feb 11, 2019
In a bid to build up its portfolio of healthy and better-for-you products, Unilever has bought a 10-year-old British processor of healthy snacks.
Unilever announced Feb. 5 that it acquired the holding company of graze, a processor of snacking nuts, seeds, trail mixes and snack bars. Started in 2008 as a direct-delivery service, graze now sells through retail and e-commerce, as well as direct-to-consumer.
“Accelerating our presence in healthy foods and out of home this is an excellent strategic fit for the Unilever Food & Refreshment business, and a wonderful addition to our stable of purpose driven brands,” said Nitin Paranjpe, president of Unilever’s Food & Refreshment business.
Terms of the sale were not disclosed.
