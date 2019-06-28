/ / / Unilever to Shutter Ice Cream Plant

Unilever is closing an ice cream plant in Henderson, Nevada, with a loss of about 300 jobs.

The plant makes ice cream and novelties under brands including Ben & Jerry’s, Breyers, Magnum, Popsicle, Good Humor and Klondike. The plant will be shut down at the end of August, and production will be transferred to Unilever plants in Missouri, Tennessee and Vermont.

“The closure of our Henderson facility is in the best long-term interest of our business,” a Unilever spokesperson told Reuters.

Unilever, which is under a long-term mandate to cut costs, shut down other U.S. ice cream plants in 2010, 2012 and 2014.