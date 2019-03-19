/ / / USDA Seeks Nominees for the National Organic Standards Board

USDA seeks nominations of qualified individuals for five open seats on the National Organic Standards Board (NOSB). The deadline for nominations is May 17.

The 15-member advisory board considers and makes recommendations on the National List of Allowed and Prohibited Substances and other issues involving the production, handling and processing of USDA certified organic products.

Each member serves a five-year term and represents specific sectors of the organic community. Current openings include:

* Two individuals who own or operate an organic handling operation or an employee of such individuals.

* One individual with expertise in areas of environmental protection and resource conservation.

* One individual who owns or operates an organic farming operation or an employee of such individuals.

* One individual who owns or operates a retail establishment with significant trade in organic products or an employee of such individuals.

USDA is also accepting nominations of qualified candidates to fill future unexpected vacancies in any of the seven categories representing the scope of the organic agricultural community.

Members attend two in-person meetings each year and participate in bi-monthly subcommittee conference calls. USDA reimburses NOSB members for approved travel and associated lodging expenses.

Nominations must include a resume and an AD-755 application form. Nominations may also include an optional cover letter and letters of reference.

Nominations may be emailed to Michelle.Arsenault@usda.gov at the National Organic Program or mailed to: USDA-AMS-NOP, 1400 Independence Avenue SW., Room 2642-S., Ag Stop 0268, Washington, DC 20250-0268. Electronic submissions are preferred.