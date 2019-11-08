/ / / Walmart Exec Named CFO of Maple Leaf Foods

A former Walmart finance executive will be the new chief financial officer of Maple Leaf Foods.

Geert Verellen will take over the CFO role effective Jan. 6. He replaces Debbie Simpson, who announced in August that she would leave the company effective Nov. 1.

Verellen served as regional chief financial officer for Walmart Canada, India and Japan. He has also served as Belgian operations CFO and other positions for the Delhaize Group (now part of Ahold Delhaize) and has worked for PricewaterhouseCoopers.

“Geert's breadth of financial knowledge and his extensive food retailing experience will be an important asset to Maple Leaf Foods,” president and CEO Michael McCain said in a statement. “His proven capabilities in communicating finance to analysts, investors and the public will help us articulate our vision and strategy effectively going forward.”