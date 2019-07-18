/ / / Wienermobile for Rent on Airbnb

Wiener fans – and presumably nonfans as well – beginning July 24 will be able to rent the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile for a one-night stay in Chicago Aug. 1-3.

In celebration of National Hot Dog Day (July 17), Oscar Mayer and parent Kraft Heinz Co. announced the promotion by listing the Wienermobile on Airbnb.

The 27-ft.-long hot dog on wheels will be parked in Chicago during one of the town’s busy festival weekends. But that's apparently it, three nights only, then it returns to touring.

Each overnight is priced at $136 plus taxes and fees, and it's only one night per rental. Oscar Mayer and Airbnb together will donate $5,000 to Rise Against Hunger, in support of the organization’s mission to end hunger by 2030.

Apparently, there's no TV, wifi or kitchen, but it does list a sofa bed, presumably a bathroom (although that's not entirely clear) but definitely a hair dryer. Breakfast is included (one can only imagine what that is) plus free parking.

Kraft Heinz says the mini fridge will be stocked with Oscar Mayer hot dogs and all the Chicago-style hot dog essentials, a roller grill to take home, an outdoor space for comfortable hot dog eating and a custom Wienermobile art piece by local artist Laura Kiro.

Upon arrival, each guest will receive a welcome package with all the hot dog-inspired attire they could want — from hot dog sunglasses and fanny packs to a wiener onesie for a good night’s sleep. The cozy space is only big enough for two, BTW.

For more information on how to book the iconic Wienermobile, visit www.airbnb.com/wienermobile.

This is not Airbnb's first listing of a food icon for lodging. Back in April, we reported the Idaho Potato Commission took its original, 28-ft.-long fabricated potato-on-wheels out of national touring and renovated the giant tuber into a hotel room in South Boise "with breathtaking views of the Owyhee Mountains."

The giant metal and plaster spud, which includes a queen-sized bed, is listed on Airbnb for $200 a night, but it looks pretty booked up for the summer.