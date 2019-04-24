/ / / Woman Killed in Meat Grinder

A 35-year-old female food plant employee was killed when she fell or was pulled into a large commercial meat grinder she was operating.

Jill Greninger of Williamsport, Pa., died of "massive trauma" April 22 after the accident at Economy Locker Storage Co., Pennsdale, Pa. Website PennLive reported she apparently was standing on a rolling ladder about 6 ft. above the ground

No one saw the accident, but a co-worker noticed the grinder making an unusual sound, turned it off and found her. Greninger had worked for the company more than four years.

The Occupation Health and Safety Administration is investigating.

One report said firefighters worked for about 45 minutes disassembling the machine in order to recover the woman’s body.

Economy Locker Storage Co. makes regional meat and deli products under the Country Store brand.