The Most Popular News, Articles, Podcasts, and Videos of 2021
Dec 29, 2021
It's that time of year again: our annual look back at what news and articles were the most popular* among our readers in 2021.
Enjoy this look back at what our readers deemed the most popular and binge-worthy content of 2021
Most Popular News Briefs in 2021
- El Milagro Factory Faces $218K in Fines After Repeatedly Exposing Workers to Amputation Dangers
- UK to Face ‘Rolling Food Shortages’?
- Six Killed in Chicken Plant Accident
- Pork Producers Sound Alarm on California's Proposition 12
- Blue Diamond to Pay $2.6 Million in Vanilla Case
- Memphis Meats Changes Name, Plans to Roll Out Lab-Grown Chicken This Year
- Law Firm Sues Kellogg for not Enough Strawberries in Pop-Tarts
- Dog Death Toll Mounts in Pet Food Case
- Dippin’ Dots Factory Explosion Injures 10
- Nestle Waters Is Sold, and Dean Metropoulos Is Involved
Most Popular Articles of 2021
- 2021 Food and Beverage Industry Outlook
- 2021 Snack Trends Are Looking Healthy and Upcycled
- Cultured Meat is Growing in Popularity
- Food Safety and Regulatory Issues for 2021
- Consumers Are Looking for Immunity-Boosting Ingredients
- The Increasing Focus on Food Safety Culture
- Key Ingredients for Optimizing the Food Supply Chain
- 2021 Food Formulation Trends Point to Home Dining, Comfort and Health
- Where Did All of the Food & Beverage Workers Go?
- Food Safety Outlook 2021: More Digital, More Traceable
Most Popular Podcasts of 2021
- How Hackers Are Using Your Control Systems to Launch Cyberattacks
- How America's Biggest Food Companies Felt the Pinch of the Pandemic
- How Do We Solve the Food Industry's Supply Chain and Skills Gap Issues?
- How Augmented Reality Is Changing The Future of Workforce Training
- How Food Processors Can Plan and Prepare for Natural Disaster-Induced Business Interruptions
Most Popular Videos of 2021
- 2021 Capital Spending Outlook for the Food & Beverage Industry
- How the Pandemic Impacted the Food & Beverage Industry's Need for Automation
- Plant-Based Protein Ingredients Pave the Way for New Product Ideas
- How Food Processors Move Powder and Bulk Solid Materials Within Their Facilities
- Food Processing's R&D Teams of the Year