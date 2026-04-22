Aldi Eliminating 44 Ingredients From its Private Label Products

Aldi, which claims to have been one of the first national grocers to remove certified synthetic colors from its private label products, said it’s eliminating 44 more ingredients from its store brands by December 2027, increasing its restricted ingredient list from 13 to 57.

The complete A (acesulfame potassium) to T (toluene) list is at the bottom of this story. It includes such commonly used ingredients as BHA (butylated hydroxyanisole) and BHT (butylated hydroxytoluene), potassium benzoate and titanium dioxide – ingredients found in many food and beverage products and also in many pending state bans; many also are being scrutinized by the FDA.

The reformulated products will roll out through 2027, “maintaining the same low prices shoppers expect, with updated ingredient information clearly displayed on packaging,” said the company, which is a heavy user of private label products.

More than a decade ago, Aldi removed 13 ingredients and became one of the first national grocers to remove certified synthetic colors from its exclusive products in 2015. Those first 13 were brominated vegetable oil, Blue 1 & 2, Green 3, Orange B, Red 2, 3 & 40, Yellow 5 & 6, monosodium glutamate (MSG), partially hydrogenated oils and synthetic trans fatty acids.

Aldi is based in Germany but has been on a growth spurt here in the U.S. It operates 2,624 stores across 40 U.S. states and territories and plans to open 180 new stores this year.

The full list of the 44 ingredients just banned: Acesulfame K, Advantame, Anisole, Aluminum sodium sulfate/Sodium aluminum sulfate, Azodicarbonamide (ADA), BHA, BHT, Bromated flour, Butylparaben, Calcium bromate, Calcium propionate, Calcium sorbate, Canthaxanthin, Cyclamates, Diacetyl (Synthetic), Dioctyl sodium sulfocsuccinate (DSS), Ficin, Lactylated esters of mono and diglycerides, Lye, Methylparaben, Morpholine, Neotame, Olestra, Phthalates, Potassium aluminum sulfate, Potassium benzoate, Potassium bisulfite/bisulfate, Potassium bromate, Potassium metabisulphite, Potassium nitrate, Potassium nitrite, Propylene oxide, Propylparaben, Simplesse (brand name), Sodium aluminium phosphate acidic/Aluminum sodium phosphate, Sodium ferrocyanide (Yellow Prussiate of Soda), Sodium hydroxide, Sodium propionate, Sodium stearyl fumarate, Stearyl tartrate, Sucroglycerides, Talc, Titanium dioxide and Toluene.

“We are working closely with supplier partners to ensure reformulations meet our quality benchmarks,” the company statement said.