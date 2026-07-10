Bimbo Bakeries USA Commits to Removing Questionable Ingredients

Bimbo Bakeries USA early this month announced a comprehensive set of ingredient and recipe change commitments designed to meet evolving consumer and regulatory changes.

By the end of this year, the company will complete the removal of artificial colors in “occasional-consumption products,” such as sweet baked goods and snacks. Bimbo said all of its daily consumption products, such as breads, buns and rolls, already are free of artificial colors and flavors.

The removal of artificial preservatives and emulsifiers will take a little longer. By the end of 2027 they will be gone from Artesano breads and buns, Oroweat breads and buns and all The Rustik Oven products. Sara Lee, Oroweat specialty varieties, Little Bites and Thomas' products will complete the removal of artificial preservatives and emulsifiers by the end of 2028.

“In less than two years, these iconic brands will be completely free from artificial preservatives, colors and flavors, making Bimbo Bakeries USA the first company in its category to make this commitment across such a broad portfolio of everyday baked goods,” the company claims.

While the 2027 and 2028 commitments represent full completion targets across these brands, the company expects many products and recipe changes to be completed ahead of those dates.