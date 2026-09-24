Columbus Vegetable Oils Opens New North Las Vegas, Nevada, Packing Plant

90-year-old company is opening its second facility to better serve customers across the West Coast.
Sept. 24, 2026
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Columbus Vegetable Oils has opened a new packing and distribution center in North Las Vegas, Nev., which will expand its West Coast operations to build upon nine decades of business supplying shortenings, tallow, sauces, dressings and dips for food manufacturing, foodservice, retail and specialty markets.

The new plant is the second facility for the Des Plaines, Ill.-based, fourth-generation-owned company, and it will strengthen Columbus’ ability to serve customers in the region. The North Las Vegas facility is rail-served, and adding its production capacity to Columbus’ operational network allows the company to ship millions of pounds of edible oils per year across the West Coast.

Columbus expects to offer conventional, non-GMO and organic oils out of the North Las Vegas plant, including soybean, canola, olive, safflower, avocado and corn oils — serving food processors, foodservice operators and retailers from the site. Columbus provides private-label services and also produces the Butcher Boy, Mike's Brand, Sunrise Shortening, Nature's Secret, Sorrento's Olive Oil and Soaper's Choice brands.

About the Author

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Andy Hanacek

Senior Editor

Andy Hanacek has covered meat, poultry, bakery and snack foods as a B2B editor for nearly 20 years, and has toured hundreds of processing plants and food companies, sharing stories of innovation and technological advancement throughout the food supply chain. In 2018, he won a Folio:Eddie Award for his unique "From the Editor's Desk" video blogs, and he has brought home additional awards from Folio and ASBPE over the years. In addition, Hanacek led the Meat Industry Hall of Fame for several years and was vice president of communications for We R Food Safety, a food safety software and consulting company.

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