Columbus Vegetable Oils Opens New North Las Vegas, Nevada, Packing Plant

Columbus Vegetable Oils has opened a new packing and distribution center in North Las Vegas, Nev., which will expand its West Coast operations to build upon nine decades of business supplying shortenings, tallow, sauces, dressings and dips for food manufacturing, foodservice, retail and specialty markets.

The new plant is the second facility for the Des Plaines, Ill.-based, fourth-generation-owned company, and it will strengthen Columbus’ ability to serve customers in the region. The North Las Vegas facility is rail-served, and adding its production capacity to Columbus’ operational network allows the company to ship millions of pounds of edible oils per year across the West Coast.

Columbus expects to offer conventional, non-GMO and organic oils out of the North Las Vegas plant, including soybean, canola, olive, safflower, avocado and corn oils — serving food processors, foodservice operators and retailers from the site. Columbus provides private-label services and also produces the Butcher Boy, Mike's Brand, Sunrise Shortening, Nature's Secret, Sorrento's Olive Oil and Soaper's Choice brands.