BioMade Funds Projects on Cell Cultured Chocolate and Precision Fermentation

Projects on cell cultured chocolate and precision fermentation are among 14 to receive funding from BioMade, the Dept. of Defense-backed program meant to nurture critically needed bioindustrial projects.

The cell-cultured chocolate project is being done by the University of California at Davis and California Cultured, a company developing cultured cocoa and coffee. “Through novel bioreactors, improved vessel and media sterilization methods and in-line biomass sensors, this project will lower the production costs of high-quality chocolate products by using cacao plant cell culture,” according to the description.

“ ‘Resilient Domestic Feedstocks for the U.S. Precision Fermentation Industry’ … will improve domestic bioindustrial manufacturing outcomes and increase its competitiveness through enhanced life cycle assessments of feedstocks.” It will be managed by Checkerspot, a private company using precision fermentation to develop high-performance fats and oils that aren’t easily or sustainably sourced from nature.

Bioindustrial manufacturing uses biological systems to convert agricultural feedstocks – including corn, soy, and sugar beets -- and waste streams to high-value chemicals, materials, textiles, fuels and other products for consumer and defense needs. These projects represent a shared investment of over $21 million across 23 different member organizations that are located across the country.

“Global competition for bioindustrial manufacturing is at a critical tipping point, with many countries around the world investing heavily in biotechnology innovation and commercialization,” said Douglas Friedman, CEO of BioMade. “If the U.S. is to remain competitive, we must do the same.”