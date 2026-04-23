Tagatose Wins FDA Exemption From Sugars Listings

The FDA this month posted a letter to Bonumose Inc. allowing the company’s “rare” sugar tagatose to be exempted from the “added sugars” and “total sugars” listings on the Nutrition Facts label because of its negligible calories and glycemic impact.

“The FDA … acknowledges the different effect D-tagatose has on glycemic response in certain studies, and recognizes D-tagatose’s caloric value of 1.5 calories per gram (kcal/g) [instead of sucrose’s 4 calories per gram],” said the notice. “Therefore … we intend to exercise enforcement discretion with respect to the exclusion of D-tagatose from the declarations of ‘Added Sugars’ and ‘Total Sugars’ on the Nutrition Facts label.”

The letter, from Kyle Diamantas, deputy commissioner for FDA’s Human Foods Program, was dated last November but just appeared on the FDA site on April 1. It also notes the agency is “actively working towards a regulatory system to address the labeling of [other] sugars metabolized differently than traditional sugars” – presumably that would include allulose and D-mannose.

Bonumose was formed earlier this decade to commercialize tagatose, which is formed through an enzymatic reaction with lactose. In addition to having fewer calories than traditional sugar, tagatose has a negligible glycemic index impact, while tasting closer to sugar than most other alternatives.

ASR Group, the world’s largest refiner and marketer of cane sugar, was an early investor, and Hershey Co. bought in in 2021.