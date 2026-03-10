Nestle Enters the Premium Sauce Category

A couple of firsts are coming for Nestlé USA: Minor’s Kitchen will be the U.S. company’s first foray into the at-home condiment category, as well as the first new brand launched by Nestle USA in two years.

Minor’s Kitchen will be a line of chef-inspired sauces designed to bring restaurant-quality flavor to everyday cooking. The new consumer brand builds on the legacy of Minor’s, a brand serving foodservice and professional chefs for more than 75 years and part of business unit Nestle Professional.

With it, Nestle USA is entering the crowded but currently hot premium condiment category, with the U.S. market projected to reach $41.18 billion by 2030, according to the company. While the category is new to Nestle USA, parent Nestlé SA has a $5 billion global ambient culinary portfolio, which includes the Maggi brand.

The initial lineup features four sauces: Lemon Garlic Aioli, Creamy Korean BBQ, Spicy Chili Truffle, and American Smokehouse. Each is made without artificial colors, high-fructose corn syrup or artificial flavors. The sauces are designed to be versatile and can be used for spreading, dipping, topping, marinades and more.

Minor’s Kitchen sauces will be available exclusively on Amazon this spring with a suggested price of $6.99 for a 13-oz. bottle.