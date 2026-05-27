Sweets & Snacks Expo Names Most Innovative New Products

Nutella ice cream cones, raspberry rose popcorn and crunchy jelly beans were among the most innovative products selected by a panel of retailers at the Sweets & Snacks Expo, which held its annual expo May 18-21 in Las Vegas for the first time.
The Most Innovative New Product Awards recognize novel candy and snack products “shaping the future of the industry,” in the words of National Confectioners Assn., which hosts the former Candy Show. Nearly 500 products entered the competition this year, the largest field in program history.
This year’s awards program introduced two new top honors, The Trailblazer Award and Powerhouse Award, with separate candy and snack winners in each category. Trailblazer Candy was Mochi Gummies in dark chocolate covered cherry by Issei; Trailblazer Snack was Raspberry Rose (Beauty + Glow) Popcorn by Belle’s Gourmet Popcorn.
Powerhouse Candy was Warheads Loud Mouth Bites by CandyRific; Powerhouse Snack was Dot’s Snack Mix by Hershey Co.
The other Most Innovative New Product Awards winners:
Chocolate: Alli & Rose Strawberry Moochies by CAL Marketing
Gourmet/Premium Confections: Frozen Fresh Bananas in Greek Yogurt with White Chocolate + Granola by Tru Fru
Novelty/Licensed: Mashups Candy Salad Kit by 1Up Candy
Gum & Mints: Bubbilicious Gummy Gum (Strawberry Orange) by Perfetti Van Melle
Gummy Candy: Squashies Sours (Cherry & Apple) by Smarties
Non-Chocolate Candy: Sour Tiniez by Rotten
Seasonal: Brach’s Crunchy Chewy Jelly Beans by Ferrara
Meat Snacks: Cinnabon Bakery Inspired Flavored Bacon Jerky by Wicked Cutz
Sweet Snacks: Nutella Ice Cream Cones by Ferrero North America
Salty Snacks: Cholula Hot Sauce Flavored Tortilla Chips by Xochitl Inc.
Savory Snacks: Everything Bagel Pretzels by Promise Confections/Edward Marc Brands
Baked Goods: Strawberry Milkshake Cookie by The Graceful Cookie