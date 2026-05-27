Sweets & Snacks Expo Names Most Innovative New Products

Nutella ice cream cones, raspberry rose popcorn and crunchy jelly beans were among the most innovative products selected by a panel of retailers at the Sweets & Snacks Expo, which held its annual expo May 18-21 in Las Vegas for the first time.

The Most Innovative New Product Awards recognize novel candy and snack products “shaping the future of the industry,” in the words of National Confectioners Assn., which hosts the former Candy Show. Nearly 500 products entered the competition this year, the largest field in program history.