Sweets & Snacks Expo Names Most Innovative New Products

Raspberry rose popcorn and crunchy jelly beans were among the award winners at the National Confectioners Association's annual candy and snack show, which was held last week in Las Vegas.
May 27, 2026
2 min read
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Nutella ice cream cones, raspberry rose popcorn and crunchy jelly beans were among the most innovative products selected by a panel of retailers at the Sweets & Snacks Expo, which held its annual expo May 18-21 in Las Vegas for the first time.

The Most Innovative New Product Awards recognize novel candy and snack products “shaping the future of the industry,” in the words of National Confectioners Assn., which hosts the former Candy Show. Nearly 500 products entered the competition this year, the largest field in program history.

mochigummies

This year’s awards program introduced two new top honors, The Trailblazer Award and Powerhouse Award, with separate candy and snack winners in each category. Trailblazer Candy was Mochi Gummies in dark chocolate covered cherry by Issei; Trailblazer Snack was Raspberry Rose (Beauty + Glow) Popcorn by Belle’s Gourmet Popcorn.

Powerhouse Candy was Warheads Loud Mouth Bites by CandyRific; Powerhouse Snack was Dot’s Snack Mix by Hershey Co.

The other Most Innovative New Product Awards winners:

Chocolate: Alli & Rose Strawberry Moochies by CAL Marketing

Gourmet/Premium Confections: Frozen Fresh Bananas in Greek Yogurt with White Chocolate + Granola by Tru Fru

candysaladkit

Novelty/Licensed: Mashups Candy Salad Kit by 1Up Candy

Gum & Mints: Bubbilicious Gummy Gum (Strawberry Orange) by Perfetti Van Melle

Gummy Candy: Squashies Sours (Cherry & Apple) by Smarties

Non-Chocolate Candy: Sour Tiniez by Rotten

Seasonal: Brach’s Crunchy Chewy Jelly Beans by Ferrara

Meat Snacks: Cinnabon Bakery Inspired Flavored Bacon Jerky by Wicked Cutz

nutellaicecreamcones

Sweet Snacks: Nutella Ice Cream Cones by Ferrero North America

Salty Snacks: Cholula Hot Sauce Flavored Tortilla Chips by Xochitl Inc.

Savory Snacks: Everything Bagel Pretzels by Promise Confections/Edward Marc Brands

Baked Goods: Strawberry Milkshake Cookie by The Graceful Cookie

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