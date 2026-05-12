Iran War Forces Japanese Chip Company to Monochrome Packaging

Several of Calbee Inc.’s chips and other snacks in Japan temporarily will be printed in black and white packages instead of colors because of shortages of petroleum-based inks resulting from the war in Iran.

Calbee, one of Japan’s leading producers of salty snacks, today (May 12) announced 14 product variants of Potato Chips, Kappa Ebisen (they look like extruded straws) and Frugra (apparently a breakfast cereal) are subject to the change – “in response to supply instability affecting certain raw materials amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East.”

“Packaging for these products will be limited to two ink colors,” the company said. “Products with the revised packaging are expected to be introduced in stores beginning the week of May 25. The change applies only to a limited number of products and will not affect product quality.

“Calbee will continue to respond flexibly and promptly to changes in its operating environment, including geopolitical risks, and remains committed to maintaining a stable supply of safe, high‑quality products. We ask for your understanding and continued support.”

Calbee America Inc., the company’s U.S. subsidiary, last fall announced it would begin producing Takoyaki Ball snack products in Fairfield, Calif., and Senatobia, Miss.