California Law Banning ‘Sell By’ Labels Takes Effect

The state of California has banned the use of “sell by” labels on food packaging, in an attempt to eliminate confusion over whether products are still able to be safely consumed — and the subsequent food waste that occurs when those items are thrown away prematurely.

The new law, which took effect July 1, means processors who sell food in California may only use “Best if Used By” or “Use By” labels on their products. The former denotes the point of peak quality for the product, while the latter communicates that the product is no longer safe to consume or use. Processors can use both labels on a product, if desired, according to reports. Meanwhile, “Sell By” labels, which were targeted more toward the store operators as signals for when to pull product from the shelves, will no longer be allowed.

The law was passed in 2024, making California the first state to implement such restrictions. According to an AP report, New York has passed a similar law, which is awaiting the governor’s signature, while Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey and South Carolina have proposed similar legislation on food labeling.