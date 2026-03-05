General Mills Removes FD&C Colors from School Foods Portfolio

General Mills announced it has achieved its goal of removing certified colors from 100% of its K-12 school foods portfolio, a few months ahead of its summer 2026 goal. The company committed to removal of the group of synthetic color additives, also known as Food, Drug, and Cosmetic (FD&C) colors, in June 2025, and it is the first step toward removal of FD&C colors throughout its entire school nutrition and retail portfolio.

The reformulation of the company’s Lucky Charms 25% Less Sugar cereal was the final barrier to fall, the company noted, bringing the school foods portfolio to 100% free of certified colors — for those interested in such a tidbit of information.

General Mills’ announcement comes on the heels of retail chain Target’s announcement last week that it would sell only cereals made without certified synthetic colors in its stores and online by the end of May.

The use of artificial colors in cereals has long been a serious point of contention for consumers and children’s health advocates in the U.S. (many of these colorants have been banned in Europe already), and food and beverage companies are well aware of the negativity surrounding these ingredients — even though they are technically approved by the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture for use in food. General Mills has a page on its web site (albeit a short page) dedicated to explaining certified colors and the company’s efforts to reformulate away from them. For years, talk of artificial colors and their impact (or lack thereof) on long-term health has been debated and discussed over and over. But it was typically just talk.

Over the past year, however, a veritable avalanche of food and beverage companies have announced they’re actually doing something about reformulating to remove various artificial colors/dyes.

First, the Food & Drug Administration announced a ban (which was clarified to say that it was a request) that food and beverage companies remove six petroleum-based artificial colors from foods, and many companies began pledging to abide by that request (PepsiCo, Danone North America, TreeHouse Foods and Tyson Foods were among the first big companies to make headlines for their participation).

But the wave of reformulation didn’t stop there. Also last year, WK Kellogg Co (now part of Ferrero Group), The Campbell’s Co., Rise Baking Co. and others made promises to remove all FD&C colors from products, particularly focused on those destined for schools. And associations like Consumer Brands Assn. and the American Bakers Association (ABA) have announced either requests to remove the colors or voluntary commitments for their member companies as well.

Back to General Mills’ current milestone announcement: The company also affirmed it remains on track to eliminate certified colors from all its U.S. cereals by this summer (2026) and from all U.S. retail products by the end of 2027.