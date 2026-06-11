Campbell’s Synthetic Color Replacements Nearly Complete

Another major food processor has made the transition to natural colors. All of Campbell’s Co.’s leading brands and products are now using natural colors, officials said in the company’s third quarter earnings report, and all the rest should be converted soon.

“We announced our plans to move away from FD&C colors last September, and I am pleased to share that we have now successfully transitioned to natural colors in all of our leadership brands,” CEO Mick Beekhuizen said in the June 8 report.

Apparently Lance crackers and V8 Splash were the last two national products to be converted -- "now [using] colors from ingredients like annatto and purple carrot juice concentrate," a separate company announcement said.

“We are in the process of making this change to our smaller, regional snacks brands as well, which will be completed by the end of July,” Beekhuizen continued. “We recognize the importance of evolving our portfolio to meet consumers’ needs for simpler ingredients, and I am proud that the team achieved this goal ahead of schedule.”