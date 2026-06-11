Campbell’s Synthetic Color Replacements Nearly Complete

All the leading brands are converted to natural sources and smaller ones will be complete by the end of July, CEO Mick Beekhuizen reported this week.
June 11, 2026
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Another major food processor has made the transition to natural colors. All of Campbell’s Co.’s leading brands and products are now using natural colors, officials said in the company’s third quarter earnings report, and all the rest should be converted soon.

“We announced our plans to move away from FD&C colors last September, and I am pleased to share that we have now successfully transitioned to natural colors in all of our leadership brands,” CEO Mick Beekhuizen said in the June 8 report.

Apparently Lance crackers and V8 Splash were the last two national products to be converted -- "now [using] colors from ingredients like annatto and purple carrot juice concentrate," a separate company announcement said.

“We are in the process of making this change to our smaller, regional snacks brands as well, which will be completed by the end of July,” Beekhuizen continued. “We recognize the importance of evolving our portfolio to meet consumers’ needs for simpler ingredients, and I am proud that the team achieved this goal ahead of schedule.”

About the Author

Dave Fusaro

Editor in Chief

Dave Fusaro has served as editor in chief of Food Processing magazine since 2003. Dave has 30 years experience in food & beverage industry journalism and has won several national ASBPE writing awards for his Food Processing stories. Dave has been interviewed on CNN, quoted in national newspapers and he authored a 200-page market research report on the milk industry. Formerly an award-winning newspaper reporter who specialized in business writing, he holds a BA in journalism from Marquette University. Prior to joining Food Processing, Dave was Editor-In-Chief of Dairy Foods and was Managing Editor of Prepared Foods.

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