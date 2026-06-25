Takis Eliminating Artificial Colors, TBHQ From Products by Year’s End

Barcel USA, the U.S. snack division of Grupo Bimbo, has announced it is in the process of removing artificial colors and TBHQ from its Takis rolled tortilla chip snacks, with the rollout of the reformulated products to be completed by the end of 2026.

The company is implementing the rollout in phases, with the newest Takis products, such as Takis Pix, Xtreme Lime, and Jalapeño, developed without artificial colors from the very beginning of their availability.

The move, which will include Takis Fuego and Takis Blue Heat among its other products, is part of parent company Grupo Bimbo’s commitment to eliminate artificial colors from its entire global product portfolio by the end of 2026.

Walmart and other national retailers are already receiving the new formulations, which are labelled as “No Artificial Colors Added” on the front of the packages. As stores turn over their inventory, older versions of the Takis snacks may still be available for a period of time, but eventually the entire line will be free of those colors and ingredients.

Takis, which are popular for their extremely intense flavors, promises that the ingredient changes will not impact that attribute for which the snacks are known.