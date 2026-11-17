Lest you think the cultured meat category is dead, Upside Foods today (Nov. 17) announced the launch of Upside Chicken, which it calls the first cultivated meat product available at high-volume commercial scale and “everyday pricing.”
Upside Chicken is available across California restaurants, corporate campuses and university dining programs (including Stanford dining), “making it the most widely available cultivated meat in the U.S.,” the company says. But not yet at grocery stores.
Chefs Thomas Keller and Nancy Silverton have collaborated on the product, and it will be served at fast-casual restaurants like Chimmelier, Waterbar, Epic Steak and four others up and down the state, all serving Upside Chicken dishes for less than $20.
Upside also claims to be the first cultivated meat company to achieve halal certification, following a year-long evaluation and review by Circle H, under its globally recognized H halo co-brand.
“We started Upside to challenge a millennia-old assumption: that eating meat requires taking an animal’s life [and] asking less of … the planet,” said Uma Valeti, founder and CEO of Upside. “Skeptics questioned whether cultivated meat could ever scale beyond an expensive experiment. Today’s commercial launch brings it onto everyday menus – creating opportunities for a new generation of farmers alongside those who have fed us for centuries.”