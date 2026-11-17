Chefs Thomas Keller and Nancy Silverton have collaborated on the product, and it will be served at fast-casual restaurants like Chimmelier, Waterbar, Epic Steak and four others up and down the state, all serving Upside Chicken dishes for less than $20.

Upside also claims to be the first cultivated meat company to achieve halal certification, following a year-long evaluation and review by Circle H, under its globally recognized H halo co-brand.

“We started Upside to challenge a millennia-old assumption: that eating meat requires taking an animal’s life [and] asking less of … the planet,” said Uma Valeti, founder and CEO of Upside. “Skeptics questioned whether cultivated meat could ever scale beyond an expensive experiment. Today’s commercial launch brings it onto everyday menus – creating opportunities for a new generation of farmers alongside those who have fed us for centuries.”