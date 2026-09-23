Maple Leaf Foods Consolidating U.S. Plant Protein Production to One Facility

Canadian company plans to move U.S. plant protein operations from Washington and Massachusetts to a single Plant Protein Centre of Excellence in Indianapolis.
Sept. 23, 2026
2 min read
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Canadian food company Maple Leaf Foods Inc. will wind down plant protein production at two plants in the U.S., consolidating those operations into a single facility in Indianapolis, Ind., the company announced.

Plant protein production will move from facilities in Seattle, Wash., and Turners Falls, Mass., into the Plant Protein Centre of Excellence in phases over the next 12 to 18 months. The transition is expected to wrap up in the fourth quarter of 2027.

Maple Leaf said the decision stemmed from a review of its plant protein manufacturing footprint as part of the company’s “Fuel for Growth” initiative.

It believes consolidation will create a more efficient manufacturing network, improve capacity utilization, reduce operational complexity and improve the competitiveness of Maple Leaf’s plant protein brands. Curtis Frank, president and chief executive officer of Maple Leaf Foods, admitted that “the [plant protein] category has changed significantly, and declining volumes have left our manufacturing network substantially underutilized. Maintaining three facilities at these utilization levels creates structural costs that are not sustainable over the long term.”

He did reiterate that Maple Leaf remains committed to the plant protein category, however, and pointed to the recent relaunch of the Yves Veggie Cuisine brand as evidence of support.

During the transition, production will continue at the Seattle and Turners Falls facilities, while the company expects to invest in Indianapolis and add employees in support of the expanded operation there. The company plans to work with impacted employees and support them through the transition where feasible.

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Andy Hanacek

Senior Editor

Andy Hanacek has covered meat, poultry, bakery and snack foods as a B2B editor for nearly 20 years, and has toured hundreds of processing plants and food companies, sharing stories of innovation and technological advancement throughout the food supply chain. In 2018, he won a Folio:Eddie Award for his unique "From the Editor's Desk" video blogs, and he has brought home additional awards from Folio and ASBPE over the years. In addition, Hanacek led the Meat Industry Hall of Fame for several years and was vice president of communications for We R Food Safety, a food safety software and consulting company.

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