Lactalis Canada Opens New R&D Center at Cheese Plant in Ontario

New Research & Development Centre adjacent to Ingleside, Ontario, facility is expected to become a global expertise center for cheddar cheese for all of Lactalis Group.
Oct. 22, 2026
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Courtesy of Lactalis Canada
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Lactalis Canada celebrated the grand opening of a new Research & Development Centre in Ingleside, Ontario, adjacent to its cheese-processing plant there, according to a release from the division of France-based Lactalis Group.

The company said the center reinforces its commitment to advancing dairy, food and agrifood business in Canada. Lactalis Canada creates products under the Cracker Barrel, Black Diamond, Balderson, Astro and Lactantia brands.

The R&D center features advanced pilot-scale capabilities, and specialized testing and evaluation spaces, the company noted. Mark Taylor, president and CEO of Lactalis Canada, pointed out that the company has been expanding capabilities across Canada, and locating this innovation facility in eastern Ontario builds on its deep cheese expertise. The company expects this R&D center to become a global expertise center for cheddar cheese for the benefit of all of Lactalis Group.

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Andy Hanacek

Senior Editor

Andy Hanacek has covered meat, poultry, bakery and snack foods as a B2B editor for nearly 20 years, and has toured hundreds of processing plants and food companies, sharing stories of innovation and technological advancement throughout the food supply chain. In 2018, he won a Folio:Eddie Award for his unique "From the Editor's Desk" video blogs, and he has brought home additional awards from Folio and ASBPE over the years. In addition, Hanacek led the Meat Industry Hall of Fame for several years and was vice president of communications for We R Food Safety, a food safety software and consulting company.

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