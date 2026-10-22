Lactalis Canada Opens New R&D Center at Cheese Plant in Ontario

Lactalis Canada celebrated the grand opening of a new Research & Development Centre in Ingleside, Ontario, adjacent to its cheese-processing plant there, according to a release from the division of France-based Lactalis Group.

The company said the center reinforces its commitment to advancing dairy, food and agrifood business in Canada. Lactalis Canada creates products under the Cracker Barrel, Black Diamond, Balderson, Astro and Lactantia brands.

The R&D center features advanced pilot-scale capabilities, and specialized testing and evaluation spaces, the company noted. Mark Taylor, president and CEO of Lactalis Canada, pointed out that the company has been expanding capabilities across Canada, and locating this innovation facility in eastern Ontario builds on its deep cheese expertise. The company expects this R&D center to become a global expertise center for cheddar cheese for the benefit of all of Lactalis Group.