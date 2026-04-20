U. S. Steel Announces Plans to Restart Gary Tin Mill

U. S. Steel on April 16 announced plans to restart the tin mill at the company’s Gary Works (Indiana) facility, allowing the company to increase domestic tin mill production and provide customers with an American-made supply of the key component for food & beverage packaging.

The company expects the mill to come online in early 2027, subject to completion of maintenance activities, procurement of materials and workforce readiness. “The timing is intended to position the facility to support customer needs aligned with the annual contracting cycle for tin mill products,” U. S. Steel said.

The company said the planned restart is based on sustained customer interest in securing long term domestic tin mill supply “and U. S. Steel’s belief that demand can be met by increased U.S. production when market conditions allow for fair competition.

“The restart is intended to provide customers greater access to reliable, American-made tin mill products — mined, melted and made in America — as part of a more balanced domestic supply mix,” according to the announcement.

While some specific antidumping duties recently were rejected, many tariffs continue to apply to imported steel used for metal packaging. Most countries are being assessed 50%. In addition to the tariffs, on April 9, U. S. Steel and the United Steelworkers filed antidumping duty petitions against imports of tin and chromium coated sheet steel from China, Taiwan and Turkey and a countervailing duty (CVD) petition against subsidized imports of tin mill products from China.

Tin mill products produced at the Gary Tin Mill will be used in applications that include food & beverage packaging, aerosol products, oil filtration goods and others.