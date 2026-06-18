Driverless Trucks Delivering PepsiCo Products

PepsiCo and Gatik on June 8 announced a multi-year strategic partnership to bring autonomous freight into PepsiCo’s North America food and beverage supply chain – meaning driverless trucks will be making deliveries in one of the world’s largest food and beverage supply chains.

The largest commercial autonomous freight deployment to date, according to the two companies, is focused on PepsiCo’s regional transportation networks, where products move daily from site to site. These networks are high-frequency, time-sensitive and essential to keeping products flowing consistently.

“Autonomous trucking has reached commercial scale when it operates inside one of the most demanding supply chains on the planet,” said Gautam Narang, CEO and co-founder of Gatik. “Our autonomous trucks are already moving products every day [for PepsiCo] across Texas, Arizona and Arkansas, and this partnership is proof that Gatik is becoming central to how the world’s largest companies move goods.”

“Serving our vast network of customers requires a supply chain that is safe, reliable, and built for the future,” said Jim Farrell, senior vice president of supply chain at PepsiCo. “Gatik is already operating inside our networks and brings the autonomous freight technology, commercial experience and scale we need to strengthen service, add capacity and move products more consistently for our customers.”

Gatik inked a similar deal with Tyson in 2023 for deliveries in northwest Arkansas.

Gatik’s autonomous trucks are designed for end-to-end deliveries across highways and surface streets, with dynamic route orchestration capabilities built for complex regional logistics networks spanning hundreds of pickup and drop-off locations. This enables PepsiCo to modify route plans in response to daily operational needs, including adding or removing stops, responding to shifts in demand and adapting to activity levels across distribution centers. That flexibility helps PepsiCo reduce variability, improve on-time performance, and add capacity without requiring major changes to its existing operations.

Gatik’s first deployment with PepsiCo was in 2022. Today, Gatik operates with more than 98% on-time delivery across its operations.