Absolutely Gluten Free Takes on Energy Bar Category
Absolutely Gluten Free, maker of all-natural crackers, flatbreads and pizza, is taking on the energy bar category with the launch of TahiniBar, a grab-and-go sesame seed snack that weighs in at only 100 calories. The dairy-free, gluten-free bar complements many of today’s hottest food trends, according to the company.
Demand for authentic Mediterranean food, particularly seed-based spreads like hummus and tahini, is on the rise in the U.S., with even more growth in the forecast. And, the market for healthy portable snacks has seen dynamic growth, with bars more widely available and consumed on a more casual basis than ever before.
With bars, consumers are expecting intriguing new textures and flavors, and they want to indulge in ingredients like fruits, nuts and chocolate. Sesame seeds provide that experience. Used as the base for the TahiniBar, the sesame seeds help boost energy levels and are a good source of protein, fiber, calcium, iron, zinc and potassium. The 4.4-oz. bars come in cocoa, pistachio and vanilla flavors and have a suggested retail price of $2.49 to $2.99.
