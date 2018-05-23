Boulder Brands Rolls Out Plant-Based Skillet Meals
Boulder Brands is rolling out Gardein Skillet Meals, a line of frozen vegan meal solutions for two. The chef-created recipes marry Gardein’s signature meatless meats with a variety of crisp vegetables, grains and pastas in flavorful sauces that can be prepared in just minutes.
Asian Style Chick’n Fried Rice is chick’n bites, broccoli, peppers and edamame in an Asian-style sauce. Chick’n Fiesta is a south-of-the-border medley of veggies, beans and spices combined with chicken analogue. Chick’n Florentino is a meatless version of a classic Italian favorite -- chick’n bites, broccoli and spinach in a creamy roasted garlic and lemon sauce. Italian Style Rigatoni ’n’ Saus’age combines pasta, peppers and onions with new Gardein Italian saus’age bites and a rich marinara sauce.
“Consumers today want healthier, sustainable options that fit into their busy schedules,” says Andy Judd, vice president of marketing at Boulder Brands. “As the very first multi-serve meals available in the frozen meatless category, our new Skillet Meals are outrageously delicious and can be prepared in minutes, making meal time a rewarding experience no matter how brief.”
