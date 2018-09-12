Chameleon Cold Brew Makes Milk the Star of its New Line
Chameleon Cold Brew, which was founded in 2010 and acquired by Nestlé USA in 2017, makes milk the star in its new ready-to-drink refrigerated coffee line. Made from premium-crafted coffee grown sustainably and sourced ethically, Organic Chameleon Cold-Brew Coffee with Milk joins the brand’s portfolio of organic coffee offerings, which includes ready-to-drink cold-brew, cold-brew concentrate, kegs, cold-brew kits and whole bean coffee.
The new beverage line blends Chameleon’s classic cold-brew coffee with organic whole milk and a touch of organic sweetness in the form of tapioca syrup. The three flavors are: Original, Mexican (cinnamon, almond and vanilla flavors) and Pecan. The pecan flavor pays homage to the brand’s home state of Texas. An 8-oz serving contains 100 to 110 calories, 4g of protein and 5g to 12g of sugar. A 46-oz bottle retails for $8.99.
“Chameleon is known for our exceptionally smooth black coffee concentrate; however, we know that many of our consumers like to customize their coffee with milk and sugar,” says Chris Campbell, co-founder and CEO. “With this new line, we believe we’re filling the gap in the category for a lighter and sweeter organic, high-quality cold-brew that still maintains a coffee-forward tasting profile.”
