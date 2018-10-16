Clean Protein at the Center of Jimmy Bar
“Clean protein,” and plenty of it, is the concept behind JimmyBar. The company was started in Chicago by a self-proclaimed “serial entrepreneur” and his chef sister. The protein comes from soy protein crisps and whey protein, and there’s 18-23mg packed into each JimmyBar. The bars also are gluten-free and low in sugar (2-4g of added sugar already is called out).
Flavors are Chocolate Peanut Butter, Peanut Butter Crunch, White Coconut Shred, Birthday Bash and Lemon Crush. At the moment, they’re found in Costco, Circle K, 7-Eleven and at regional Whole Foods, Sunset Foods and other local stories. Price is $2.99.
Four functional bars are scheduled to arrive this month: Eye of the Tiger, Wake it Up, Woke AF (“and focused”) and Beauty bar.
