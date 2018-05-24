Concord Foods Rolls Out Fresh Success Freeze Dried Veggie Snacks
Concord Foods is rolling out Concord Fresh Success Freeze Dried Veggie Snacks, which are made with vegetables and no artificial ingredients, added sugar or preservatives. The company processes the vegetables through a special freeze-drying method that utilizes the whole vegetable to maintain nutritional values and flavors. Varieties are: corn and roasted red pepper with sea salt; sliced beets with balsamic vinegar; and sugar snap peas with sea salt and pepper. The Concord Fresh Success brand made its debut in fall 2017 with clean-label seasoning (guacamole, roasted potato and salsa) and fruit smoothie mixes (banana, strawberry, chocolate banana and orange).
“The vision for Concord Fresh Success initiated with our shoppers and their desire to enjoy fresh produce with healthful dips and sauces that they could feel good about feeding their families,” says Charles Olins, vice president of sales and marketing. “We have seen a continuous increase in consumers gravitating towards healthier snacks over the past couple of years. With this knowledge, we wanted to create a product line with a clean label for these shoppers who are becoming more conscious of the ingredients found in their snacks.”
Join the discussion
We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.
Want to participate in the discussion?Register for free
Log in for complete access.
Comments
No one has commented on this page yet.
RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments