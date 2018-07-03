Country Archer Jerky Co. Adds Collagen Meat Bars to its Line-Up
Country Archer Jerky Co. is a leader in crafting gourmet jerky, meat sticks and meat bars made with premium and clean ingredients. Made for outdoor adventurers, busy parents, athletes and all of the everyday doers who want more from their snacks, Country Archer pushes the envelope with innovative flavors, better-for-you ingredients and gourmet cuts of extra-lean, USDA-inspected grass-fed beef, tender antibiotic-free turkey and pork.
The company’s newest concept is collagen meat bars. The collagen delivers a complex amino acid profile designed for a satisfying pre- or post-workout snack. The bars contain 15g of protein and come in three varieties: Cayenne Beef with uncured bacon, Herb Citrus Turkey and Sweet Barbeque Pork with uncured bacon. The company also has two new jerky flavors: Hatch Chili Beef and Rosemary Turkey.
For the past 40 years, Country Archer has remained true to its original hand-crafted recipes by hand-slicing, marinating and packaging its meat snacks at its San Bernardino, Calif., smokehouse. All of the company’s meat snacks are free of nitrites, monosodium, gluten, antibiotics and added hormones and are made with responsibly sourced and organic local ingredients.
