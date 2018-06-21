Eggland’s Best Offers Consumers a Quick Nosh with New Snack Combination
A growing number of consumers (34 percent) are eliminating big breakfasts and replacing it with a small morning meal, followed by a “second breakfast” snack, according to research collected by Eggland’s Best. Recognizing this opportunity, the company is introducing Eggland’s Best Snacks. The four unique combination snack packs are one hard-cooked and peeled egg along with cheese and one other food in a portable and convenient snack tray.
Combinations are: bacon and cheddar cheese, chocolate-covered almonds and cheddar cheese, olives and feta cheese, and salami and provolone cheese. A single-serve pack contains 10-20g protein and sells for about $3.29. Compared to ordinary eggs, EB eggs contain six times more vitamin D, 25 percent less saturated fat, more than double the omega-3s, 10 times more vitamin E, and more than double vitamin B12. EB Eggs are also an excellent source of vitamin B2 (riboflavin) and vitamin B5. EB’s superior nutrition is due to its proprietary all-vegetarian hen feed that contains healthy grains, canola oil and a wholesome supplement of rice bran, alfalfa, sea kelp and vitamin E.
