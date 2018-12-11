/ / / / EVOL Rolls out Modern Nutrition Bowls

EVOL Foods, a Boulder, Colo.-based business unit of Conagra Brands Inc., Chicago, is rolling out Modern Nutrition Bowls, a four-variety line of better-for-you protein-rich frozen meals designed for on-the-go lifestyles. Varieties are: Balance (grilled chicken, sweet potato, asparagus and yellow peppers on red rice with a basil pesto sauce), Boost (soba noodles, carrots, broccoli, edamame, red bell pepper, cashews and green onions in a creamy cashew sauce), Vitalize (grilled chicken, carrots, spinach, red bell peppers and feta cheese crumbles over brown rice and lentils with a tangy tahini and feta sauce) and Warrior (seared beef, edamame, carrots, broccoli, red bell pepper and green onion over brown rice with a sesame miso glaze).

There are also four new “good source of protein” Morning Bowls, all made with scrambled cage-free eggs and potatoes. Varieties are Breakfast Sausage & Uncured Bacon (with onions and red bell peppers in cheddar and parmesan cheese sauce), Creamy Basil Veggie (with crimini and portabello mushrooms, and spinach), Smoked Uncured Ham Benedict (with broccoli and spinach in a creamy lemon sauce) and Spicy Chipotle Chorizo (with black beans and bell peppers in a spicy chipotle cheese sauce).