Fishpeople Rolls Out Sustainable Salmon Snacks
Most people don’t think of snacking on fish. Fishpeople Seafood hopes to change that with the roll out of a new range of salmon products, all packed with protein and loaded with naturally occurring omega-3 fatty acids. Wild Alaskan Salmon Jerky is cut from whole, traceable, wild Alaskan salmon fillets, making it remarkably tender, according to the company. Other fish snacks tend to be chopped and formed, fishy and often tough. It comes in four varieties: Ancho Chili and Lime, Lemon Zest and Herb, Rainbow Peppercorn, and Sweet and Smoky Original.
Also new Ready, Set, Salmon! is oven-roasted wild Alaskan salmon seasoned with simple ingredients free from artificial colors, flavors, preservatives and antibiotics. The three varieties are: Lemon Zest and Herb, Rainbow Peppercorn and Slow-Roasted Original.
Fishpeople Seafood was founded in 2012 with the mission to “reimagine North America’s relationship to the sea.” All of the company’s seafood is responsibly sourced and sustainably caught in the Pacific Northwest by independent American fishermen. Packages provide the story of the place where the fish was raised.
