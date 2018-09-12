Food Processing

/ / / / Fishpeople Rolls Out Sustainable Salmon Snacks

Fishpeople Rolls Out Sustainable Salmon Snacks

Most people don’t think of snacking on fish. Fishpeople Seafood hopes to change that with the roll out of a new range of salmon products, all packed with protein and loaded with naturally occurring omega-3 fatty acids. Wild Alaskan Salmon Jerky is cut from whole, traceable, wild Alaskan salmon fillets, making it remarkably tender, according to the company. Other fish snacks tend to be chopped and formed, fishy and often tough. It comes in four varieties: Ancho Chili and Lime, Lemon Zest and Herb, Rainbow Peppercorn, and Sweet and Smoky Original.

Also new Ready, Set, Salmon! is oven-roasted wild Alaskan salmon seasoned with simple ingredients free from artificial colors, flavors, preservatives and antibiotics. The three varieties are: Lemon Zest and Herb, Rainbow Peppercorn and Slow-Roasted Original.

Fishpeople Seafood was founded in 2012 with the mission to “reimagine North America’s relationship to the sea.” All of the company’s seafood is responsibly sourced and sustainably caught in the Pacific Northwest by independent American fishermen. Packages provide the story of the place where the fish was raised.

Fishpeople Salmon Snack box
Category:
New Food Products
Product Type:
Meat, Poultry & Seafood
Manufacturer:
Fishpeople Seafood
Show Comments
Hide Comments

Join the discussion

We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.

Want to participate in the discussion?

Register for free

Log in for complete access.

Comments

No one has commented on this page yet.

RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments