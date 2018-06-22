Kraft Heinz Co. and Food Network Launch Kitchen Inspirations
Kraft Heinz Co. and Food Network have launched Food Network Kitchen Inspirations, a new line of globally inspired salad dressings, cooking sauces and meal kits, a first from the cable television cooking channel. The products inspire people to try worldly flavors at home, either by cooking something up in the kitchen or pouring on flavor at the table. They are made with authentic flavors and are free from artificial flavors, colors and dyes.
The eight dressing varieties are: Asian Style Sesame Ginger, Creamy Parmesan Caesar, Cuban Style Orange Citrus, French Style Dijon Balsamic, Greek Feta Herb Vinaigrette, Italian Herb & Garlic, Mexican Style Cilantro Lime and Mexican Style Mango Chipotle. There are five cooking sauces: Jamaican Style Jerk, Japanese Style Teriyaki, Korean Gochujang, Thai Style Sweet & Spicy Chili and Tuscan Style Herb & Balsamic. Both shelf-stable lines have a suggested retail price of $3.49. There are also five ambient meal kits, which come in two and four serving size packs with a suggested retail price of $3.49 and $4.99, respectively. They are Chicken Pad Thai, Chicken Tikka Masala, Tuscan Style Mushroom Risotto, Shrimp Scampi and Spicy Szechuan Style Chicken & Rice.
Join the discussion
We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.
Want to participate in the discussion?Register for free
Log in for complete access.
Comments
No one has commented on this page yet.
RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments